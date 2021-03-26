First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 531,909 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.