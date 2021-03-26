First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Up 1,612.0% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 1,612.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 10.90% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

