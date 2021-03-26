First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 0.7% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $$59.98 during trading on Friday. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.