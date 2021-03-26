First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $51.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

