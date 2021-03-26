First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Update

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, an increase of 711.9% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCVT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.61. 134,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

