First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $125.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First United has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

In related news, Director Patricia Milon purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,535 shares of company stock valued at $49,344. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

