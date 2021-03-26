Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Head-To-Head Survey

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fiverr International and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 3 7 0 2.55 FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $222.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.05%. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus price target of $286.41, indicating a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and FLEETCOR Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million 58.44 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -171.08 FLEETCOR Technologies $2.65 billion 8.77 $895.07 million $11.26 24.73

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -8.69% -4.48% -2.97% FLEETCOR Technologies 29.55% 30.65% 8.40%

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Fiverr International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift. The company provides fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, mobile apps, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company offers lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes; to airlines to accommodate traveling crews and distressed passengers whose flights have been canceled; and electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields, as well as prepaid paper vouchers. Its corporate payments solutions enable customers to manage and control electronic payments across enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services. The company's gift card product management and processing services comprise card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. It also provides other payment products for vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company serves businesses, partners, merchants, and payment network in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

