FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Hits $564,113.23

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. FLIP has a market cap of $564,113.23 and $4,288.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.00652577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023607 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

