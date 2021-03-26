FLO (FLO) Trading Up 33.6% Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One FLO token can now be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $72,092.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000158 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

