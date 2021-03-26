Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

