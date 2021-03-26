FOAM One Day Volume Reaches $932,261.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $37.64 million and approximately $932,261.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 82.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.79 or 0.00639369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023422 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,995,460 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars.

