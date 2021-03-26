Forest Hill Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,183 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. South State makes up 1.1% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of South State at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in South State by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SSB. Truist boosted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,857. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

