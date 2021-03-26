Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial comprises about 2.4% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Heritage Financial worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HFWA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 1,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.