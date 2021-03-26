Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $7.44 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,289 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp makes up approximately 2.7% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Ameris Bancorp worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.