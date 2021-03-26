Forest Hill Capital LLC Invests $2.66 Million in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.11% of The St. Joe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The St. Joe by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The St. Joe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The St. Joe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $43.68. 2,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,296,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 in the last 90 days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

