Forest Hill Capital LLC Sells 16,763 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Forest Hill Capital LLC cut its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the period. Columbus McKinnon accounts for approximately 1.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Columbus McKinnon worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,525. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

