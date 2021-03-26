Forest Hill Capital LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Forest Hill Capital LLC cut its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp comprises approximately 2.8% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Triumph Bancorp worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $6,233,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $208,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

