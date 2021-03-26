Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 4,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 466,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

FMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,216,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,920,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $609,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

