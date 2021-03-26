Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Coverage Initiated at (FBRC)

Research analysts at (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,460,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,191 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

