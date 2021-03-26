Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.50

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 18022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTS. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

