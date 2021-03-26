Fortuna Achieves Market Capitalization of $382,385.05 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Fortuna token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $382,385.05 and $1,446.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00049617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.26 or 0.00645114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

Buying and Selling Fortuna

