Fountain (FTN) Achieves Market Cap of $777,886.51

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $777,886.51 and approximately $9,207.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fountain has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.88 or 0.00640201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

