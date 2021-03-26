Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.15

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.15 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.77), with a volume of 2,798,847 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.57 million and a P/E ratio of -58.60.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

