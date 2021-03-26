Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

