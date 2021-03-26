Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRHLF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

FRHLF opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

