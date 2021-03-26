Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Prince Street Capital Management LLC

Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 9.9% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prince Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,561,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.29 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

