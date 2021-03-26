fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 11.7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price dropped 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 264,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,083,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

FUBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. fuboTV’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $14,619,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $69,118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

