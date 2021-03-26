FUD.finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,492.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for about $38.85 or 0.00070222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $917,715.22 and $2,492.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00059280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.00231181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $479.60 or 0.00866804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026697 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,620 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.