Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $104.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

