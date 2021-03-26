Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,699 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of Fulton Financial worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

FULT opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

