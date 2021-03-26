Fusible Tops 1-Day Volume of $124,553.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $124,553.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00007133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00225019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00822418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00076400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026573 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

