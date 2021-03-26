Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002549 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $69.17 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,300,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,730,827 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

