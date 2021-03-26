Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.26% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,781,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

