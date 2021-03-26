Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $111.77

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.77, but opened at $116.50. Futu shares last traded at $114.38, with a volume of 83,977 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

