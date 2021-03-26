FuzeX Hits Market Capitalization of $743,997.08 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $743,997.08 and approximately $228.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.30 or 0.00648640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023408 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

