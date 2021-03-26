FY2022 EPS Estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

