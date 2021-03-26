FY2022 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.54.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.59. Entergy has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

