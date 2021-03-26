FY2022 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$156.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.60 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

