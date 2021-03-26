Fyooz (FYZ) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $217,739.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00822311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,083,730 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

