G.Research Weighs in on Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

