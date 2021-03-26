GameCredits (GAME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.52 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 93.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $55.19 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.55 or 0.00332189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,493,713 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

