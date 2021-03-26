Gary C. Huber Sells 128,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $154,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,086 shares in the company, valued at $378,834.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 39,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $226.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,036,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price (up from $1.40) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

