Gary D. Burnison Sells 38,422 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 259,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,888. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 230.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

