Gas Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $12.87 or 0.00023443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $130.39 million and $86.38 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00058945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00244684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.00861888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00076150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026003 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

