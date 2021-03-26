Gateley (LON:GTLY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.21). 46,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 126,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The company has a market capitalization of £199.72 million and a P/E ratio of 16.62.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

