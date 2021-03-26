GateToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.54 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $137.72 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00049617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.26 or 0.00645114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023370 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,938,473 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GateToken

