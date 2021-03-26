Gear Energy Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gear Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
GXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 target price (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.