Gear Energy Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gear Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

GXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 target price (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of GXE opened at C$0.50 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$122.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

