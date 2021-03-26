Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.64

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 4888603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

A number of research firms have commented on GXE. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 target price (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

