Geeq 24 Hour Volume Hits $731,889.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and $731,889.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00060502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00214281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00811890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00051272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00076180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026642 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.