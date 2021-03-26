Gemini Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $10.55 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001894 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $122.55 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.15 or 0.00653784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 119,776,798 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

